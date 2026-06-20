Fans defend Barun Sobti after his appearance on Farah Khan's vlog sparks concerns: 'Why find flaws in everything'

Fans were excited when Barun Sobti recently appeared on Farah Khan's cooking vlog. Barun is usually a very private person and avoids sharing much about his personal life online, which is why fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of his home and see how he is behind the camera. While many thanked Farah for letting them see the unfiltered side of their childhood crush, some felt Barun seemed different from his usual self in the vlog. Barun Sobti appeared on Farah Khan's vlog.

'Something is not okay with Barun' Many viewers commented that Barun seemed a bit different. Some viewers noted that Barun appeared to be speaking slowly and seemed unusually laid-back in the vlog. One comment read, “Something is wrong with him🧐 He is speaking weirdly.” Another comment added, “Something is not okay with Barun…He is out of zone 🥺” However, some others took this as a sign of the actor being genuine and not putting on a show. A viewer wrote, “I love whatever is wrong with him. He is so genuine. Not faking a little bit. I love the chill Barun he is.”

Fans come to his defence However, during the vlog, Barun had mentioned that he had just returned home after four months of continuous shooting. His fans quickly came to his defence and highlighted this statement as a possible reason behind his relaxed speech and appearance.

A fan wrote, "For the people commenting if he is high or drunk, he clearly stated in the start itself he is back home after 4 months, he must be tired or sleep deprived. I have been a fan of Barun Sobti from IPK days and have watched all his works and interviews...he has always been a shy person and who doesn't speak much. did not find anything wrong in him. He is a genuine and a humble guy."

Another fan quipped, "He seems such a fun and chill personality idk why people find flaws in everything nowadays." One more comment read, "Authenticity is so rare in the entertainment industry that the minute the audience finds one unfiltered celeb, they feel the need to label and judge him for simply being himself in his own house."

About Barun Sobti Barun Sobti gained widespread acclaim and became a heartthrob following his appearances in shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. However, his popularity grew massively after he played Arnav Singh Raizada opposite Sanaya Irani in the hit 2011 show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?.

After finding success on television, he made his move to the big screen and debuted in films with Main Aur Mr. Riight. He later appeared in projects such as Tu Hai Mera Sunday and 22 Yards. However, it was the OTT space that gave Barun the platform and recognition many felt he deserved. He went on to feature in acclaimed shows such as Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, The Missing Stone, Halahal, Badtameez Dil, and Raat Jawaan Hai. The pivotal moment in his career came when he starred in the Netflix crime thriller Kohrra.