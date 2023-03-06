Farah Khan dances with Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh on stage to Oo Antava. Watch

Sania Mirza got a bash in Hyderabad, after she played the farewell match at Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad. The party was attended by a bunch of celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Huma Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, and Neha Dhupia among others. In a video taken from the party last night that has since gone viral on social media, Farah Khan is seen teaching the dance steps to the Pushpa chartbuster song Oo Antava to Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh. (Also read: Huma Qureshi roasts Farah Khan's airport look, ask her why is she 'wearing a bedsheet'. Watch)

In the video that has since been shared by paparazzo accounts on Instagram, the choreographer-director was seen on stage with Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Saina Nehwal. Farah is seen on the right side of the stage teaching them the dance moves of Oo Antava, while the others tried to follow her instructions. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram Stories to share the funny video of all of them dancing to Oo Antava and wrote in the caption, “Nicely done.” Farah then re-shared the same video, and wrote in the caption, “When u get to make sportspeople dance,” along with a laughing emoticon.

Farah had also shared a photo with her BFF Sania after her farewell match on her Instagram account. She and Sania Mirza were seen lying on the bed, holding hands. Farah wore a metallic top with black pants, while Sania chose a black t-shirt and grey track pants. “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend #saniaevent @mirzasaniar lov uuu,” Farah wrote in the caption. Farah had also posted with her friends Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty on her Instagram Story.

Actor Huma Qureshi, who had accompanied Farah to join Sania's farewell match, also posted pictures with her and wrote in the caption: "To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys … This is the beginning of another glorious chapter my @mirzasaniar You bring your A game to every room that you walk in … I love you and admire you deeply . I first saw you live win Wimbledon in 2015 (a dream come true) and since then our friendship has only grown (love emoticon) The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie (laughing emoticon) May we always discuss life , love , experiences , fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud #Legend #inspiration #love #friendship."

