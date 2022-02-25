Farah Khan hugs Aryan Khan as he arrives with Suhana Khan for Farhan Akhtar's party, Gauri Khan also attends. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have finally taken the lead and continue to attend important functions and events. The siblings attended producer Ritesh Sidhwani's bash on Thursday, hosted to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. Their mom Gauri Khan too arrived for the party but in a separate car after some time. She arrived in a one-shoulder black jumpsuit dress at the party.

Aryan and Suhana arrived earlier together for the bash and were received by filmmaker Farah Khan. She greeted Aryan with a warm hug. While Aryan was in a denim jacket and pants, Suhana was in an off-shoulder black jumpsuit, just like her mom. She had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Farah Khan gives Aryan Khan a hug. (Varinder Chawla)

At Ritesh Sidhwani's bash, Suhana's friend Shanaya Kapoor was also present along with her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep. Shanaya bagged attention in a yellow gown with a thigh-high slit. Their other childhood friend --actor Ananya Panday too attended the party in a black dress. Her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday were also present.

Earier, Suhana and Aryan had represented Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction in Bengauru earlier this month. Aryan was also spotted wearing Shah Rukh's Dolce and Gabbana jacket on the first day of the auction. They were joined by Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta as well. While it was Suhana's first time at the auction, Aryan had represented SRK for the second time.

The family had been maintaining a low profile ever since Aryan was arrested in a cruise ship drugs case in October last year. He was released on bail after almost three weeks.

Shah Rukh is currently busy working on his next film, Pathan. He will be pairing up with Deepika Padukone again, who too was present at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash. He was recently spotted at singer Lata Mangeshkar's last rites.

