Farah Khan is ‘officially highest-earning YouTuber’, says Varun Dhawan as she gifts luxury watches worth lakhs, diamonds

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan launched her YouTube channel in 2024, and it quickly gained popularity thanks to her entertaining content and humorous banter with her cook, Dilip. Over time, the duo has built a loyal fan following, with viewers eagerly looking forward to every new vlog. In her latest video, Farah surprised Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actors Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde with expensive gifts, prompting Varun Dhawan and others to declare her the "highest-paid YouTuber".

What Farah Khan gifted Varun Dhawan and others

Farah Khan gives luxury gifts to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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Apart from cooking and fun conversations, Farah's vlog also includes a gifting session where she gives a dozen gifts to the celebrity whose house she's visiting. However, this time it was different. The filmmaker gifted some expensive items to the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan got luxury watches from Lucky Harvey, which, according to the brand's page, cost ₹105,000 and ₹130,000, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, the filmmaker gave lab-grown diamond pendants from Ayanika to Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Varun was shocked to see Farah gifting diamonds to the girls, and when he questioned it, Farah said, "Humara vlog toh sahi chal hi Raha hai (our vlog is working well)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, the filmmaker gave lab-grown diamond pendants from Ayanika to Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Varun was shocked to see Farah gifting diamonds to the girls, and when he questioned it, Farah said, "Humara vlog toh sahi chal hi Raha hai (our vlog is working well)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Varun then quipped, "Now it's official that Farah Khan is the highest earning YouTuber. Main kisi bhi show main nahi gaya hoon, mtlb Karan Johar sir ka bhi Jo show hai, udhar bhi diamond kabhi nahi diye (I haven't gone on any show and done that. Even on Karan Johar sir's show, I have never gifted diamonds there)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun then quipped, "Now it's official that Farah Khan is the highest earning YouTuber. Main kisi bhi show main nahi gaya hoon, mtlb Karan Johar sir ka bhi Jo show hai, udhar bhi diamond kabhi nahi diye (I haven't gone on any show and done that. Even on Karan Johar sir's show, I have never gifted diamonds there)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the vlog, Farah also revealed that she has received not only the silver play button but also the Gold play button for her cooking vlogs, which is awarded once the channel completes one million subscribers. About Farah Khan's vlogs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the vlog, Farah also revealed that she has received not only the silver play button but also the Gold play button for her cooking vlogs, which is awarded once the channel completes one million subscribers. About Farah Khan's vlogs {{/usCountry}}

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Started in 2024, Farah Khan's cooking vlog has now become a fan favourite. The vlog features Farah visiting celebrities' homes, cooking with them, and engaging in candid conversations that often lead to amusing revelations and untold anecdotes.

The filmmaker had previously revealed that she now earns more from YouTube than she did from filmmaking. Her popular vlogs have also turned her cook, Dilip, into an internet sensation. Their light-hearted banter and chemistry have become a major draw for viewers. Farah has shared that she gives Dilip a portion of the YouTube revenue in addition to his salary, adding that the extra income has helped him become debt-free.

Beyond their cooking videos, Farah and Dilip have also expanded into travel content. Through their travel vlogs, Farah takes him to different destinations, including international locations, where they explore local cuisines, cultures and popular attractions together. Their adventures have further strengthened their popularity among audiences.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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