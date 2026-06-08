Farah Khan left Shah Rukh Khan’s performance to meet Michael Jackson, recalls their unforgettable conversation

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has often spoken about her admiration for the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Like many fans who come face-to-face with their idol, Farah found herself completely speechless when she finally met him. In her latest vlog, she recalled the memorable encounter and revealed the brief yet unforgettable conversation she shared with the global music icon.

Farah Khan recalls unforgettable conversation with Michael Jackson

Farah Khan recalls meeting Michael Jackson for the first time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her recent vlog, Farah visited Shruti Sinha’s house to celebrate the success of her series, Campus Beats. Actor Shantanu Maheshwari was also present in the vlog. During the conversation, Shruti revealed that she had trained in ballet for eight years in Delhi, following which Farah spoke about how she had always idolised Michael Jackson. Shantanu then pointed out that Farah is among the few Indians who have met the music legend.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling the meeting, Farah said, "Shah Rukh was performing, and I had gone to choreograph for Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and all. That event sponsor told me Michael Jackson may come as the chief guest. Suddenly main wings main khadi hoon aur Shah Rukh ka performance aaraha hai and sponsor said Michael Jackson aaraha hai....I was going, and the sponsor said but ma'am, your performance? I said bhaad main jaaye. Shah Rukh rahega ghar jaayenge toh (I was standing in the wings, and Shah Rukh's performance was about to begin when the sponsor told me that Michael Jackson was arriving. I immediately started heading over, and they said, 'But ma'am, what about your performance?' I replied, 'To hell with it. If Shah Rukh will be around when we return home)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the meeting, Farah said, "Shah Rukh was performing, and I had gone to choreograph for Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and all. That event sponsor told me Michael Jackson may come as the chief guest. Suddenly main wings main khadi hoon aur Shah Rukh ka performance aaraha hai and sponsor said Michael Jackson aaraha hai....I was going, and the sponsor said but ma'am, your performance? I said bhaad main jaaye. Shah Rukh rahega ghar jaayenge toh (I was standing in the wings, and Shah Rukh's performance was about to begin when the sponsor told me that Michael Jackson was arriving. I immediately started heading over, and they said, 'But ma'am, what about your performance?' I replied, 'To hell with it. If Shah Rukh will be around when we return home)." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She further recalled her interaction with Michael and said, "They took me to his room, and it was completely dark because he didn't like bright lights and all. He was sitting in dim lights, and I am still getting goosebumps telling this. So soft spoken, he asked me, 'What's your name?' and I said Farah Khan. He said, 'such a powerful name', and I then clicked a photo with him standing still, and then later cropped out the sponsors."

Earlier this year, when Michael Jackson’s biopic was released in theatres and received negative reviews from critics, Farah took to Instagram to encourage audiences to watch the film. Sharing a picture of herself with Michael, she wrote, "Point to be noted... critics are morons in every country! Go watch Michael! and someone please give Jaafar Jackson the Oscar next year."

Farah Khan's Upcoming Work

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Farah is currently focused on her YouTube vlog channel and recently celebrated receiving her Gold Play Button. The filmmaker has also revealed that she plans to begin work on her next directorial venture by the end of this year. She added that she intends to make the film with Shah Rukh Khan and is willing to wait until he can allocate dates for the project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON