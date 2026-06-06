Farah Khan is ‘officially highest-earning YouTuber’, says Varun Dhawan as she gifts luxury watches worth lakhs, diamonds

Apart from cooking and fun conversations, Farah's vlog also includes a gifting session where she gives a dozen gifts to the celebrity whose house she's visiting. However, this time it was different. The filmmaker gifted some expensive items to the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan got luxury watches from Lucky Harvey, which, according to the brand's page, cost ₹105,000 and ₹130,000, respectively.

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan launched her YouTube channel in 2024, and it quickly gained popularity thanks to her entertaining content and humorous banter with her cook, Dilip. Over time, the duo has built a loyal fan following, with viewers eagerly looking forward to every new vlog. In her latest video, Farah surprised Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actors Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde with expensive gifts, prompting Varun Dhawan and others to declare her the "highest-paid YouTuber".

On the other hand, the filmmaker gave lab-grown diamond pendants from Ayanika to Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Varun was shocked to see Farah gifting diamonds to the girls, and when he questioned it, Farah said, "Humara vlog toh sahi chal hi Raha hai (our vlog is working well)."

Varun then quipped, "Now it's official that Farah Khan is the highest earning YouTuber. Main kisi bhi show main nahi gaya hoon, mtlb Karan Johar sir ka bhi Jo show hai, udhar bhi diamond kabhi nahi diye (I haven't gone on any show and done that. Even on Karan Johar sir's show, I have never gifted diamonds there)."

During the vlog, Farah also revealed that she has received not only the silver play button but also the Gold play button for her cooking vlogs, which is awarded once the channel completes one million subscribers.

About Farah Khan's vlogs Started in 2024, Farah Khan's cooking vlog has now become a fan favourite. The vlog features Farah visiting celebrities' homes, cooking with them, and engaging in candid conversations that often lead to amusing revelations and untold anecdotes.

The filmmaker had previously revealed that she now earns more from YouTube than she did from filmmaking. Her popular vlogs have also turned her cook, Dilip, into an internet sensation. Their light-hearted banter and chemistry have become a major draw for viewers. Farah has shared that she gives Dilip a portion of the YouTube revenue in addition to his salary, adding that the extra income has helped him become debt-free.

Beyond their cooking videos, Farah and Dilip have also expanded into travel content. Through their travel vlogs, Farah takes him to different destinations, including international locations, where they explore local cuisines, cultures and popular attractions together. Their adventures have further strengthened their popularity among audiences.