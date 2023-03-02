Farah Khan reveals why Tabu agreed to be part of Main Hoon Naa for ‘0.2 seconds’

Not many could spot Tabu in 2004 hit Main Hoon Na but those of you who did, we have just the story for you. In the Farah Khan film, Tabu seemingly played a teacher who watches lead hero Shah Rukh Khan dance. The cameo was even shorter than a second but turns out there is a special story behind it. (Also read: Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene)

On Thursday, Diet Sabya shared a tweet and Farah Khan's DM to them about it. The tweet shared a picture of Tabu and Shah Rukh from the film and mentioned, “Still trying to figure out why Tabu agreed to do this .2 second cameo in Main Hoon Na.” Farah replied to Diet Sabya saying, “Arre she was in Darjeeling for some other shoot and came to visit me on my set. And I literally put her in this shot. Without makeup and in her personal clothes." Diet Sabya added, “In case y'all didn't know.”

Farah Khan's response to Diet Sabya.

Main Hoon Na released in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead as Major Ram. It also starred Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. It was Farah's first film as a director.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama last year, Farah said, "For Main Hoon Na, I struggled a lot to make my first movie even though Shah Rukh was my best friend and I had access to him. Still, he didn’t give everything to me on a silver platter. He made me work for it and he made me wait for three years."

She added that she feels it turned out to be for the better, "In hindsight, I feel it was good as I was not ready. But then, I’d wake up with angst in my heart. I’d ask myself ‘Why am I not making a film?’ And this habit of giving gaalis on the mic, I must have learnt during those three years."

