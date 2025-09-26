Farah Khan takes a dig at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, tells Dilip: ‘Usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been in the news ever since reports surfaced about her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over her demand for an 8-hour work shift. More recently, the actor also stepped away from Kalki 2898 AD, a move that shocked fans and industry insiders alike. While speculation continues around her decisions, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has now cheekily weighed in on Deepika’s “8-hour shift” clause in her latest vlog. Farah Khan reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand.

Farah Khan takes a dig at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Farah recently visited actor Rohit Saraf’s home for her cooking vlog with Dilip. During the episode, Rohit revealed that his mother appeared on camera for the very first time, and only for Farah’s vlog. He also shared that she had made them wait for a year for the moment. In response, Farah warmly hugged Rohit’s mother and quipped, “Haan itna time toh Deepika Padukone ne nahi lagaya mujhe haan bolne mein.”

Later, Farah’s cook Dilip asked, “Deepika Padukone ma’am kab aayengi humare show main (when will Deepika ma’am come to our show)?” To this, Farah joked, “jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village).” She then took a dig at the actor, remarking, “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show).”

Deepika’s exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika embraced motherhood in September 2024 when she welcomed her daughter, Dua. In May 2025, reports emerged that she had exited Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Soon after, stories about her “unprofessional” demands circulated, including a share of the film’s profits, an 8-hour shooting limit, and additional pay for every day beyond the agreed schedule. However, a source close to the actor told HT that her conditions were “in line with her stardom and status of a new mother.” She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film.

Earlier this month, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced on social media that Deepika would not be part of the sequel. Their statement read: “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.” Soon after, reports surfaced claiming that Deepika had asked for a 25 per cent hike in her fee, limited herself to 7-hour shooting days, and demanded five-star accommodation for her entourage.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Instead of responding directly to the claims, Deepika announced her next ventures. She will collaborate with Atlee on his upcoming action film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, where she will be seen in an action-packed role. She has also confirmed her part in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, currently in production, also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat.