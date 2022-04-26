Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pose for first cover shoot post-marriage; reveal their love story began on social media

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have featured on the cover of a magazine for the first time since their marriage. The two dated for almost four years before they tied the knot on February 19 this year. The wedding was a private affair at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala near Mumbai with only close friends and family in attendance. Also Read| Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's Saturday jam video also gives a sneak peek inside their cosy, all-white home. Watch

Farhan and Shibani took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to share the magazine cover, that read, "Meet the Akhtars." Farhan was in a blue outfit in the picture, while his wife wore shades of green. Shibani captioned the cover "My something blue."

Fans commented with heart and fire emojis on the post. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Love," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a fire emoji. Amrita Rao wrote "Love this," adding fire and red heart emojis. A friend of Shibani wrote, "Love the Akhtars." Farhan also shared the cover as well as another picture from the sh on his Instagram.

Speaking to Elle, Farhan and Shibani also revealed their love story, in which social media played a very important role. Farhan said, "The first time we met was actually on a show that I was hosting for a TV channel and Shibani was one of the contestants. We always knew about each other but we didn’t really speak that much during that time. And then post the show, we just stayed in touch over Twitter or Instagram messaging." Shibani then joked, “Yeah, he just slipped into my DMs."

Shibani further recalled that Farhan even asked her out for coffee in a message, which she found strange since they hadn't formed any kind of friendship. However, she agreed as he seemed like a really nice guy, but they ended up on a very awkward first date. Shibani shared that it was a breakfast date at 10:30 am followed by another silent movie night-dinner date. While she made up her mind that this is not working, Farhan penned her a series of long messages in his witty and charming style while he was in Milan. Also Read| Farhan Akhtar recalls 'awkward' first date with wife Shibani Dandekar: 'She could hear the sound of the cutlery'

Shibani said, “This is the moment when I realised that Farhan can express best only via words. That is his strength. He was really able to communicate and say things, which he couldn’t say face-to-face. We chatted for two weeks and every time we were chatting via messages, it was all good but if we did a video call those uncomfortable moments were back! But yes, it took time for him to emote, communicate and open up, and of course, once we started dating properly things were different. We both got to see sides of each other that we probably wouldn’t have imagined."

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They parted ways after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

