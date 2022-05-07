Farhan Akhtar confirmed to be part of MCU web series Ms Marvel, wife Shibani Dandekar reacts: ‘Beyond proud of you’

After months of rumours and speculation, actor Farhan Akhtar’s participation in the upcoming web series Ms Marvel has been confirmed. The confirmation, however, did not come through on official announcement but in the form of an appreciation post from Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar. On Saturday, Shibani shared a news report on her Instagram, which claimed to confirm Farhan being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show. Farhan later himself shared the story on Twitter, adding that he had ‘a lot of fun’ doin The show also features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Also read: Ms Marvel trailer: 'Brown girl from Jersey' becomes a superhero, we are still looking for Fawad Khan or Farhan Akhtar

Ms Marvel is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is based on Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first teen Muslim superhero, who is a fan of the Avengers and later struggles with her own life as a superhero after she discovers she has superpowers too. The show’s trailer was released in March and many fans were disappointed not to catch a glimpse of either Farhan or Fawad in it.

On Friday, Deadline reported that Farhan has been cast in Ms Marvel in what was described as ‘a guest-starring role’. The report added that the details about his character are under the wraps for now. While the report did not include a comment from Farhan or the production, the news was seemingly confirmed when Shibani shared a screengrab of it on her Instagram.

Shibani captioned the post, “THIS!!! Can’t wait for this one!! Beyond proud of you @faroutakhtar.” She also added the hashtags for Ms Marvel and Disney Plus. The post saw comments from fans and the couple’s industry friends, congratulating Farhan. Shibani’s sister Anusha commented, “Woooow.” Choreographer Mukti Mohan also commented, writing “Wooohoooo,” followed by fire and heart emojis.

Later in the day, Farhan himself confirmed the development, sharing the same story on his social media. He wrote alongside, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.”

Rumours about Farhan being in the show have done the rounds for months now. In an earlier interaction with the Eastern Eye late last year, Farhan seemed to evade the question. When asked to confirm or deny the rumours, he said, “Well, I have read that too, that’s all I can say.”

The series also features Fawad Khan in a small role. Fawad, on his part, had confirmed that he is appearing on the show. In an interview with Film Companion in December, Fawad was asked if he was a part of Ms Marvel. “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves),” he said. Talking about the experience of working in the show, he had added, “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time.”

Playing the role of Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel on the show is Iman Vellani. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. The series will stream on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ Hotstar in India, starting June 8.

