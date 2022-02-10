Farhan Akhtar dedicates sweet post to Shibani Dandekar ahead of wedding, she calls him ‘my forever favourite’. See here

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, often share photos of each other and with each other on Instagram. On Wednesday, Farhan shared pictures of Shibani with a very special caption.

Sharing Shibani's photos, Farhan wrote, “Forever co-traveller Shibani Dandekar.” Both the pictures were Shibani's close-up shots, while one photo was a candid shot, in the other one, Shibani posed for the camera.

Shibani commented on the post, “My forever fav in everything.” One fan commented, “Congratulations to you both! Keep shining! Rock on." While another one said, “Forever to you two.”

Last week, Farhan's father, lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed that Farhan is all set to marry Shibani, his girlfriend of nearly four years, on February 21. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).” He also called Shibani a ‘very nice girl’ and said that the family likes her a lot.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, has two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. Farhan started dating Shibani in 2018.

