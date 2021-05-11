Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking
Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Farhan Akhtar shared a screenshot of his booking at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai, shutting down speculation that he unfairly got access to it because of his celebrity status.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar has been at the centre of a controversy after he used a drive-in facility to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Farhan Akhtar put to rest speculation that he got access to a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai because of his privilege. A Twitter user asked the 47-year-old filmmaker to share a screenshot of his online booking, amid comments that he wrongfully accessed a facility for senior citizens.

Responding to a post claiming that Farhan used the facility, ‘reserved only for people above 60 years of age’, a Twitter user wrote, “If this is true then @FarOutAkhtar should clarify, show a booking screen shot. Else its the prominence over general availability and a case of prominant people having better access.”

“Thank you for @anubhavdps asking the logical question. This deserves a reply. Here you go... #staysafe #staysane,” Farhan wrote, sharing a screenshot of his confirmed appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine on May 8.

On Monday, Farhan addressed a Twitter user who called him a ‘VIP brat’. “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens... Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination,” the person had written.

Responding to the tweet, Farhan said, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”

Last week, after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Farhan had tweeted, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

Farhan has been using his social media accounts to amplify distress messages and share details of Covid-19 resources. His film, Toofaan, was slated for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video later this month. However, it has been indefinitely pushed in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Farhan has been using his social media accounts to amplify distress messages and share details of Covid-19 resources. His film, Toofaan, was slated for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video later this month. However, it has been indefinitely pushed in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

