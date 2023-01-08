Farhan Akhtar poses with Shibani Dandekar, his daughters Akira and Shakya Akhtar in adorable family photo. See pic

Farhan Akhtar shared a new family photo with actor-wife Shibani Dandekar and his daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. The actor-filmmaker had rang in the new year with his friends and family in Goa, and it appears that his daughters were also a part of the celebrations. Shakya and Akira are daughter's from Farhan's previous marriage to Adhuna Bhabani. Also read: Farhan Akhtar wishes his ‘beautiful’ daughter Shakya on her birthday, Shibani Dandekar calls her 'darling'

On Saturday, sharing the unseen photo with Shibani, who is also a reality TV personality, and Shakya and Akira, Farhan Akhtar dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the caption. In the photo, both Shakya and Akira are seated together on a chair, while Shibani and Farhan stood behind them as they smiled and posed looking into the camera. Reacting to the post, filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Shahana Goswami dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A fan commented on the family picture, "Heart-touching moment." Another comment read, "Awesome family."

Last year, Farhan had shared a video of his daughter Akira on Instagram and written, “You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar... keep going... the world is your oyster.” In the video, Akira sang Tori Kelly's song Don't You Worry ‘Bout A Thing and even impressed Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar, who is also a singer.

When asked about how Farhan bonds with his two daughters over music, he told ETimes in a 2022 interview, “I don’t have a video of the older one, unfortunately, but both of them are really into music. The older is now teaching herself guitar. She is a part of this singing society in the UK where she is studying right now.”

After many years of dating Farhan and Shibani exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Sukoon, the Khandala farmhouse of his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar, on February 19. Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, among others, attended the ceremony. Shibani first met Farhan in 2015 on the sets of television show, I Can Do That. The show was hosted by Farhan, and Shibani was a contestant. During that time, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he shares two daughters. Farhan and Adhuna separated in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. They got divorced in 2017.

Farhan Akhtar, who has directed Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and the Don franchise, will reportedly be making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa. The film is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

