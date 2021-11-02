Farhan Akhtar shares throwback pic from London with daughter Shakya, Hrithik Roshan says: 'What! That’s you?'

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with his daughter Shakya. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped the monochrome photo taken nearly 20 years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a young Farhan Akhtar stood on the streets of London as he carried baby Shakya on the baby carrier backpack. While Farhan smiled in the photo, Shakya stared at the camera. Farhan wore a dark shirt with denim pants. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "Peek-a-Boo #LondonDiaries2002 @chatdelalune."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar commented, "OMG how young and adorable are both of you." Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I knew that dude!" Farhan's mother Shabana Azmi said, "Meethoo bachcha."

Farhan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, actor Hrithik Roshan said, "You look 12 years older than Shakya here." He also wrote, "What! That’s you? Too sweet man." Actor Vijay Varma commented, "The last of us: origin story."

Farhan often shares pictures on Instagram giving his fans a peek of his life. Earlier in August, on Shakya's birthday, he had shared several pictures. He had captioned it, "Happy 21 Shakya. @chatdelalune Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. However, the couple parted ways in 2017. Farhan has been in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar for three years now.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi tells Twinkle Khanna how she avoided being ‘evil stepmother’ to Zoya, Farhan: 'Didn't try hard to be liked'

Meanwhile, Farhan recently announced his next directorial film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Farhan was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan. It also featured Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.