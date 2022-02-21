Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar twin in pink after getting marriage registered, treat paparazzi to sweets. See pics

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar were on Monday spotted at her home in Bandra, Mumbai. The newlyweds also distributed sweets to the paparazzo stationed outside her residence. The couple got their marriage registered on Monday.

For the occasion, Farhan Akhtar opted for light pink coloured ethnic wear. Shibani Dandekar draped a saree and a full-sleeved blouse, of the same colour as Farhan's outfit. She accessorised with jewellery and tied her hair back in a messy bun. The couple posed for pictures as they smiled at the camera.

Earlier in the day, Shibani on Instagram Stories share a picture of herself as she got ready for the registry. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Let's go!"

Farhan and Shibani got married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala. The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years. The groom sported a black tuxedo with a matching bow while Shibani wore an off-shoulder red gown—teamed with a veil of the same colour.

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Shibani's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others.

Earlier, Farah had posted a photo with Zoya from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. "Aaj hamare bhai @faroutakhtar ki shaadi hain (Today, our brother Farhan is getting married) @zoieakhtar #sisterselfie #khandala" she wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, Shibani shared a car trip video with her friends on Instagram. She was seen dressed in a pink shirt, wearing shades with her hair tied in a messy bun. Her huge engagement ring was also seen.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters--Shakya and Akira.

