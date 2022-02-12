Farhan Akhtar teases daughter Akira Akhtar on her 15th birthday, Hrithik Roshan drops a message

Actor Farhan Akhtar has wished his daughter Akira Akhtar on her 15th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Farhan shared a throwback photo of the duo and also teased Akira.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar and Akira are seen smiling for together. Farhan is bare-chested in the photo as he sported salt and pepper long hairdo. Akira wore a black T-shirt and round glasses and posed for the camera as she enjoyed time with her father.

Sharing the photo, Farhan captioned the post, "Happy 15th @akiraakhtar .. you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted. (grimacing face emoji) For now, let me say. I love you."

Reacting to the post, Farhan's sister and director-producer Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis. Actor Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy Birthday." Ronit Roy wrote, "Happy Birthday Akira." Pragya Kapoor said, "Happy birthday." Darshan Kumaar said, "Happy Birthday Akira."

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani and they have two daughters--Shakya and Akira. The duo tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways in January 2016, after 16 years of marriage. They got divorced in April 2017. Currently, Farhan is in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar. The couple has been together since 2018 and is all set to tie the knot on February 21.

Recently, Farhan mother Honey Irani spoke about Shibani to ETimes, “Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy.” About their wedding, she added, "It's a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it. We are very excited."

Last month on Farhan's 48th birthday, Shibani had shared several pictures of the duo. She had captioned the post, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you forever. Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly."

Meanwhile, Farhan and Zoya will start the shooting schedule of one of this year's most anticipated films -- Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. With Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan will return to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.

