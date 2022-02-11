Farhan Akhtar's mom Honey Irani is ‘very excited’ for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar, calls her 'lovely and gorgeous'

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani has said she finds his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar “gorgeous and madly in love” with her son. Farhan and Shibani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 after four years of relationship.

Farhan is the son of lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, screenplay writer Honey Irani. The latter said Farhan and Shibani informed them about their plans to get married at a dinner outing some time back.

Talking to ETimes about Shibani, Honey Irani said, “Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy.”

Javed Akhtar had earlier said that the wedding will be a simple affair due to the present situation of the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing her excitement for the same, Honey Irani added, "It's a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it. We are very excited."

She also said that they as parents are not the interfering types and would have approved of whatever they wanted. “The most important thing is that they are both very happy. I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other.” she added.

Farhan was earlier married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They have two daughters together, Shakya, 21 and Akira, 14.

Shibani, 41, had earlier wished Farhan on his 48th birthday last month. She posted an adorable birthday message on Instagram along with glamourous pictures of them together, dressed in black. "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER. Happy birthday. @faroutakhtar. #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly," she wrote.

