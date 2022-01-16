Shibani Dandekar gets new tattoo, shares glimpse on social media

Amid buzz about her rumoured upcoming wedding to Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar surprised fans on Sunday morning by sharing first glimpses of a new tattoo she got.

The model-turned-actor shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories, first showing off her tattoo and then giving a look at the process. In her first Story, Shibani can be seen with her arm in front of her face and a tattoo of flying birds visible on her forearm. She rotates her arm to give a full detailed view of the tattoo. Tagging the artist, Shibani wrote, "You beautiful artist/human @saviodsilvafineartstudio thank you for this special piece and thank you for being you."

One of the videos posted by Shibani showing off her tattoo.

In two subsequent videos, Shibani shared glimpses of the artist Davio working on the tattoo. "Genius at work," she captioned the first one while she again thanked the tattoo artist in the subsequent Story. "Thank you for sharing this experience with me and for telling my story through your artistry."

A screengrab from the video of Shibani getting inked.

This isn't Shibani's first tattoo. Back in August 2021 on her birthday, she had gotten boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck. She had shared the same on her social media then.

Rumours are abuzz that Farhan and Shibani are planning to get married next month. Some reports had earlier claimed that the couple wanted to go for a March wedding. Now, some news portals have quoted sources as saying that given the Covid-19 situation in the country, Farhan and Shibani will go for a registered wedding on February 21.

Neither Shibani nor Farhan has confirmed or denied the news. Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where he was the host and she was one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

