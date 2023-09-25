Farrey teaser: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri makes acting debut with Jamtara director's new film. Watch

Another one of Salman Khan's family members is making their movie debut soon. His niece Alizeh Agnihotri will be seen in the upcoming movie Farrey which releases on November 24. (Also read: Mission Raniganj trailer: Sardarji Akshay Kumar is in a race against time to rescue miners. Watch)

Farrey teaser out

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

On Monday, Salman took to Twitter to share the first teaser for the movie. He first shared a cryptic note and wrote, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga (This morning I learnt a new F word. Will tell you more about it at 4pm.)” At 4, he made the big reveal. “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now!”

The teaser begins with some unsettling music and glimpses from the film, establishing a panicky mood. There are students taking exams, hoping to cheat, filling up their OMR sheets, making ‘farrey’ and getting caught. Alizeh plays a student in the movie. Watch the teaser here:

The official synopsis for the movie read, “What is the mystery behind Farrey? It is more than just a word. It is a thrilling journey waiting to be unravelled. Dive deep into the world of Farrey and watch this gripping story unfold on November 24th in cinemas near you!” Farrey is a slang word used by students for small chits of paper bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who also made the acclaimed Netflix series Jamtara. That show was about phishing scammers who operate from small towns in India.

Who is Alizeh?

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri and former actor Atul Agnihotri. She recently accompanied Salman to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's house. Recently, Salman wished Alizeh on her birthday with a sweet caption. Salman captioned the post, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna (Do a favor to your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work)! Always yaad rakho (remember), Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself."

“Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana (Don't become the same in order to fit among the rest, and don't get separated from everyone in the process of becoming different). And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa (once you have committed then don't even listen to uncle)!! @alizehagnihotri.”

