Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she has been in toxic relationships: 'It gets very difficult to get out'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has mostly been private about her personal life. However, she recently opened up about her past relationship and revealed that she has had her share of toxic relationships.

The actor was recently seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, which premiered on Netflix. She appeared in Shashank Khaitan's Majnu opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. In a recent interview, the actor was discussing the characters she played on-screen and spoke about her past.

While talking about Ludo, she said that she is unlike her character Pinky in the movie. In the Anurag Basu directorial, her on-screen husband has an affair before he is accused of murder. Pinky goes all out to rescue her husband. "Main toh wo bilkul bhi nahi hu - pativrata ladki - mere saath koi aisi cheez kare toh do thappad marr du main (I am not a virtuous wife kind of a woman. If someone does this to me, I will slap him)," she said, while talking to BollywoodLife. However, she did note that taking an action like that was easier said than done.

"I've also been in toxic relationships. It is very difficult to say, 'haan hum ye kar lenge, wo kar lenge (I will do this, I will do that).' When you are in it, it's very difficult so I understand a lot of women go through that, especially when you're not working and you're financially dependent on your husband, it gets very difficult to get out of a bad marriage," Fatima added.

Also Read: Bhagyashree on fear and anxiety amid Covid-19: 'We tend to push ourselves deeper into the quicksand of depression'

Fatima shot to fame for her role in Dangal. The actor went on to appear in Thugs of Hindostan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Earlier this month, she was diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor had confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram. She had revealed that Anil Kapoor had packed home-cooked food and sent it across to her. Sharing the picture, she thanked the actor. The two stars were filming for a movie together earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON