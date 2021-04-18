Fatima Sana Shaikh channels her Ajeeb Daastaans character in 18.5k saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh is riding high on the success of her film Majnu, which is part of the multi-story film, Ajeeb Daastaans, and the Dangal fame actor has been posting about the many positive reviews her character, Lipakshi, has been receiving. Fatima plays the wife of a man who does not love her and the short is based in an urban setting, where Fatima's character is often spotted wearing simple cotton sarees in muted colours. Seemingly inspired by her onscreen character, Fatima took to her Instagram feed to share images of herself looking absolutely radiant in a pale grey organza saree with motifs of pink flowers sprayed across the width of the fabric. The actor shared multiple posts of herself posing in the saree, in one she stood by the window, while in another she read a book on the bed. Fatima shared the pictures of herself, and captioned one playfully with, "Aankhein khuli hai, I promise," as it seems her eyes are shut since she is looking down. Fatima's stunning saree is from the brand Picchika, it is the Flamingo flower saree which has Ahi- Botanical ‘Flamingo flowers’ hand painted on the silk organza saree in grey shade, it also has embellishments of hand embroidered Gota strewn about. On the brand's website the saree is priced at ₹18,500.









Fatima sported minimal dewy make-up to complement her simple look, she had her hair tied in a low bun and wore only simple gold earrings in her ear for accessories. Ajeeb Daastaans is the coming together of four stories that deal with complex human emotions including jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their after-effects. In Majnu, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Lipakshi, the wife of Babloo, who is portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is currently streaming on Netflix.