Finland President Stubb, Canada PM Mark Carney's morning run turns into discourse on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Watch

On Tuesday, the Finnish President shared a video on his Twitter (now called X) account, showing him jogging through London's Hyde Park with Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada. The clip shows Stubb and the Canadian prime minister running alongside their spouses. Carney asks Stubb about his social media popularity, which surged during his visit to India. "How was your Insta thing in India?" Carney asks in the video. To this, Stubb responds, “It was huge after I talked about Dhurandhar. I did not realise that.”

Not many would expect a casual morning jog involving two world leaders would turn into a discussion about a Bollywood film. But that is what happened when Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in London, and the conversation veered to talk about Ranveer Singh -starrer Dhurandhar. This has somehow brought the spy thriller into the global political conversation.

The video has since been shared online by many Indian fans, including those of actor Ranveer Singh. "Congrats @AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam @jiostudios. The PM of Canada is discussing about Dhurandhar," an Indian social media user commented.

Earlier in the month, Stubb had praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar during his visit to India. He revealed that he watched Dhurandhar on his son's recommendation before travelling to India. Speaking to ANI, the Finnish president said, “Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar. And I did. Of course, that was one part of the narrative of that movie. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on the 19th of March.”

About Dhurandhar The film stars Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi and blends espionage drama with a storyline centred on counter-terror operations. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar was a massive blockbuster, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide.