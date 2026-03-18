Finland President Stubb, Canada PM Mark Carney's morning run turns into discourse on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Watch
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unexpectedly brought spy thriller Dhurandhar into global political conversation.
Not many would expect a casual morning jog involving two world leaders would turn into a discussion about a Bollywood film. But that is what happened when Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in London, and the conversation veered to talk about Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. This has somehow brought the spy thriller into the global political conversation.
Finnish Prez, Canadian PM discuss Dhurandhar
On Tuesday, the Finnish President shared a video on his Twitter (now called X) account, showing him jogging through London's Hyde Park with Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada. The clip shows Stubb and the Canadian prime minister running alongside their spouses. Carney asks Stubb about his social media popularity, which surged during his visit to India. "How was your Insta thing in India?" Carney asks in the video. To this, Stubb responds, “It was huge after I talked about Dhurandhar. I did not realise that.”
The video has since been shared online by many Indian fans, including those of actor Ranveer Singh. "Congrats @AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam @jiostudios. The PM of Canada is discussing about Dhurandhar," an Indian social media user commented.
Earlier in the month, Stubb had praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar during his visit to India. He revealed that he watched Dhurandhar on his son's recommendation before travelling to India. Speaking to ANI, the Finnish president said, “Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar. And I did. Of course, that was one part of the narrative of that movie. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on the 19th of March.”
About Dhurandhar
The film stars Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi and blends espionage drama with a storyline centred on counter-terror operations. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar was a massive blockbuster, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 set to release
Its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, with special preview screenings held on March 18. The new instalment expands the narrative from personal infiltration to a broader national-security threat. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 are on, with record collections being reported. The film has earned over ₹100 crore before release, and it's set for the biggest opening by a Bollywood film in history.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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