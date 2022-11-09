FIR filed against Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer for objectionable video

Actor Rakhi Sawant and her advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt have landed in legal soup after a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against them in Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the complainant accused Rakhi and her associate of using objectionable video and language during a public conference. It has been registered under IPC sections 354A, 500, 504, 509 & IT ACT 67A. Also read: Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 16

The news agency tweeted, “FIR registered against actress Rakhi Sawant & adv Falguni Brahmbhatt under multiple sections of IPC & IT Act on complaint of an actress. The complainant alleges that the 2 showed an objectionable video of her during a press conference & used objectionable language: Mumbai Police.”

Rakhi is known for her bold statements. She made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with the film Agnichakra. She appeared in supporting roles and dance numbers in movies like Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and others. She rose to fame after starring in the dance number, Mohabbat Hai Mirchi, composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Some of her films are Masti, Main Hoon Na, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.

Besides this, Rakhi also appeared in TV shows and reality shows. She participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and also appeared as the finalist in season 14 of the show. She was also the wild card entrant of Bigg Boss 15.

