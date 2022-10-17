Fitness trainer posts about Hrithik Roshan sticking to diet without excuses, even Saba Azad is impressed

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and reshared a post by fitness enthusiast Kris Gethin on his Instagram Stories on Monday. Kris shared a picture with Hrithik and penned a long motivational message. He appreciated Hrithik's commitment towards his goals and was moved by it. He quoted his example to explain how people fail when it comes to eating right and ensuring good health and have multiple excuses to distract you from your goals. Saba Azad reacted after reading the post. ( Also read: Sussanne Khan shows off box jump in workout video, Hrithik Roshan is impressed with her strength. Watch)

In the picture shared by Kris, Hrithik can be seen holding a white bowl with a spoon. He wore a black T-shirt with jeans. He accessorised his look with sunglasses and a cap. Kris wore a grey T-shirt and held a black box and a spoon while posing for the camera with Hrithik.

Kris captioned the post with Hrithik, “Do you make Excuses or Commitments?⁣Although most people lack exercise, it’s relatively easy to do - 4 hours of working out per week, 20 mins of cardio daily, it’s manageable. ⁣Most people fail when it comes to food. They are influenced by family, friends, marketing, home delivery, fast food, celebrations, holidays, convenience and culture.⁣"

He further added, "And let’s face it, a lot goes into it such as grocery shopping, cooking, prepping, packing, carrying your food, washing dishes/containers, making time to eat……and sometimes eating 6 times per day.⁣ It requires commitment, yet it’s so easy to turn to excuse.⁣ How bad do you want it? ⁣Your choices will tell you.⁣

He mentioned about the excuses people make and said, “I hear excuses from people from all around the world but one of the of the more common excuses I hear in India is “I didn’t have anywhere to warm up my food.This, for example, tells me that you don’t want it bad enough.”

He gave an example and quoted Hrithik Roshan's commitment towards his goals and strong determination to his everyday meals and said, “@hrithikroshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago at while having a meeting at a building site. ⁣He didn’t leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals.⁣”

⁣He concluded by saying, “Don’t let the environment influence you, you get to control your environment.⁣ So, which one do you want to be?⁣ The excuse⁣ or the commitment?"

Hrithik's actor-girlfriend Saba Azad commented on their picture, “Needed to read this one today.”

Hrithik Roshan reshared Kris Gethin's post on his Instagram Stories and captioned, ‘How bad do you want it.’

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February, 2022. These rumours came to an end after they walked hand in hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Recently, Hrithik shared a picture with Saba on his Instagram handle for the first time from their London trip. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

