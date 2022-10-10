Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan shows off box jump in workout video, Hrithik Roshan is impressed with her strength. Watch

Sussanne Khan shows off box jump in workout video, Hrithik Roshan is impressed with her strength. Watch

bollywood
Published on Oct 10, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip performing box jump in a video from her workout. Along with fans, Hrithik Roshan reacted.

Hrithik Roshan praised his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and called her ‘strong.’&nbsp;
Hrithik Roshan praised his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and called her ‘strong.’ 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from his workout on Monday. In the clip, she can be seen doing box jump. Her agility and strength left many fans impressed, as well as her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, who appreciated her strength in the comments section. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies)

On Monday morning, Sussanne shared the clip on Instagram Reels. In the clip, she performed four box jumps. She captioned her video, “And finally I box jump again after 3 months of no practice..the little brain in my legs are upset w me for the long haul!!” Sussanne wore a black top with grey tight fitting track pants with white sport shoes.

Actor-ex husband Hrithik Roshan commented, “Strong” (Flexed biceps emoji). One of her fans wrote, “Impressive indeed.” Another fan commented, “Unstoppable lady.” Other fan wrote, “Keep inspiring us” (heart emoji). Many fans dropped heart and clapping emojis on her video.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and welcomed two children together. They eventually separated in 2014 and divorced soon after. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne, the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik is with actor Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official earlier this year. The couple are often spotted holding hands in public and on dinners and dates. On Sunday, they were seen attending the wedding reception of a friend in Mumbai in matching white outfits.

Hrithik just saw the latest release of his film, Vikram Vedha. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. It has collected worldwide gross collection of over 100 crore. He has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is directed by Siddharth Anand in the pipeline.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan hrithik roshan
sussanne khan hrithik roshan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out