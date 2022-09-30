Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies, Saba Azad asks fans to watch film

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies, Saba Azad asks fans to watch film

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his girlfriend Saba Azad spoke about Vikram Vedha. Here's what they said.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan spoke about Vikram Vedha.&nbsp;
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan spoke about Vikram Vedha. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan praised his film Vikram Vedha calling it one of her 'favourite movies ever'. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a poster featuring Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan from an action sequence in the film. (Also Read | Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's chemistry shines through in this masala action thriller)

Sussanne Khan, sharing the post, captioned it, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER (okay, muscle, raised hands and angel emojis)."

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a poster.
Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a poster.

Hrithik's girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to Vikram Vedha and asked fans to watch the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, "1 day to go!!!!!" and also added the hashtag--Vikram Vedha. In her next post, she added a ticket link and wrote, "Book your tickets here!!"

Actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on Vikram Vedha on her Instagram Stories. Posting a poster, she wrote, "All the best Saif @hrithikroshan and #TeamVikramVedha." Vikram Vedha is the Hindi version of Tamil hit of the same name and Hrithik essays the role of titular gangster Vedha. The role was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.

Hrithik's girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to Vikram Vedha.
Hrithik's girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to Vikram Vedha.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal, follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster Vedha. Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original. The film released in theatres on Friday. The movie is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Vikram Vedha is a stylised, blown-up, and somewhat sanitised remake of a cult classic. It needs to be all those things given its size and scale, and the star power it carries. The remake is choppy with some bits left out from the original, which may have made the film better. But the makers decided to opt for style over substance in some parts. The good thing is that it is not choppy enough to be noticeable or at least, annoying. Vikram Vedha works as both a thriller and a masala action flick. It is enjoyable and even manages a few whistles and claps in a packed hall. It will get you your money’s worth, even if that worth is not 75 anymore."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan saif ali khan vikram vedha hrithik roshan + 2 more
sussanne khan saif ali khan vikram vedha hrithik roshan + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out