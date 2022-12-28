Foodie Kareena Kapoor reveals the one dish that unites the Kapoor family: 'It is like a gravy, a curry...'

Kareena Kapoor spoke about her family's love for food in a new interview. It was recorded before she left for Europe ahead of the holiday season with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the interview, which was released on Tuesday, Kareena spoke about what was more important for the Kapoor family, films or food. She also revealed the one dish that 'united' the family. Kareena also compared the Kapoor family to big Italian families, and said if someone heard them talk to each other, they would ask 'are they fighting?' Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland for new year celebration in Gstaad with sons Taimur and Jeh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena celebrated Christmas this year with Saif and their children in London. The family of four is now in Gstaad, where they will ring the new year. Unlike previous years, Kareena and Saif missed her family's annual Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai, which was attended by her cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts, including, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, as well as new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kareena, who often shares videos of her meals, spoke about their family get-togethers and love of food in a recent interview.

When asked what was more important for the Kapoor family 'food or acting', Kareena Kapoor told Brut India, "It is actually a really tough question to answer because the love and the passion for both the things is something that is of utmost priority to this family. Food also is a huge discussion." Speaking further about the 'big dish that united the family', Kareena said, "I think it would have to be… the one big dish that we all love eating whenever we meet is paya... it is like a gravy, a curry. We kind of really, really trip on it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the Kapoor family gatherings, Kareena said, "Whenever we are all together, I think we all have very loud voices. I think sometimes we are not even conversing. If someone had to hear us, it would be like 'are they fighting?' Because it would be like those big Italian families ke sab chilla rahe hai (everyone is shouting). You can't even understand, and have to be like 'what, what, what?' It is literally like that. Actually, we are having fun.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chhadha. The film, which was released in August, is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks. Kareena's upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's next, and Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a Rhea Kapoor-backed film, The Crew, with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON