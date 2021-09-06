For Sunil Grover gratitude is the right attitude; says “in comparison, everyone comes up short”

“Nanak dukhia sab sansaar,” says Sunil Grover, who feels the pandemic has added pressure on everyone. The actor-comedian, explains, “People are worried about losing jobs, not being able to pay rent, medical bills, etc. Those who who don’t worry about money, stress about getting the right date for the wedding or the venue. Everyone has their own pressures. In any profession, if you take stress, you will get stressed. On the other hand, there are many industries that are booming such as IT, delivery services, pharmas etc. And in comparison, everyone comes up short. You have to live your life and be happy. Everyone has his or her own journey. I think gratitude helps and works. Look at all the wonderful things you have and don’t focus on what you don’t have- you will feel better.”

Talking about the acting profession, he shares that he loves his work. “I love entertaining people. I love preparing. By the grace of God, my family is fine. Though, of course, many people are not and are going through some really though times. Everyone goes through ups and downs, that’s the nature of life.”

He advises people to have patience and keep moving on and doing their bit instead of getting anxious about the future. “I know many people have lost their loved ones. In fact, many people in my close circle, too, have lost their lives. It is painful. One can’t do anything. We have to move in our lives. Stay strong and prepare work and look forward to better times. At times, it is fine to stay at the crease and just keep hitting the ball. Even if you don’t score, it is okay. Days will be brighter soon. We should enjoy life when things are at a halt or on pause,” he shares

Did he have to fight anxiety, stress or mental pressure in his life? “I have been through situations that were tough. But I have a simple philosophy. Aayen hai, yahan se jana hai ek din, beech mein ek short span hai. We are all visitors on earth and when you think of yourself like that, it works. The problem is that we start believing that we belong here. Life mein bhaag daud ek point tak hoti, I can work hard but I can’t do the rest of the hustle. I feel nature ko jab kuch dena hoga, tab degi. I can’t be desperate for things,” he concludes.