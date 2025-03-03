Mumbai, Actor Yami Gautam Dhar says as someone who was termed underrated for the longest time, she understands the importance of patience and consistency in her career. for the longest time, I was called underrated, says Yami Gautam Dhar

The actor, who made her debut with "Vicky Donor" but featured as love interest roles in many of her later projects like "Badlapur" and "Kaabil", has built an interesting filmography over the years with power-packed performance in films such as "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Article 370", "Chor Nilak Ke Bhaga" and most recently "Dhoom Dhaam" on Netflix.

Yami said it gives her strength to know that fans expect good work from her.

"I'm not someone who, for the longest time in my life, termed as someone who's underrated and that's compliment also in a way. It's telling you that you're still due for an opportunity that you're worthy of. But it just doesn't happen overnight. You have to be patient, you have to be resilient. You have to have an eye for the right roles and scripts... I knew that I have to be consistent," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Reflecting on the nature of success in an unpredictable industry like Bollywood, Yami said she tries to stand out with each of her projects because one cannot take anything for granted.

"Success gives you power but anything can happen here. That's the nature of our industry. It is a gamble. Today something's working, tomorrow it may not. So you can never get arrogant about it or get warm. The power lies in the hands of the audience and the script. So I'm literally just serving the script and doing something for myself and my audience. That's how I look at it," the actor said.

Gautam, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar and raises a son with him, said not much has changed in the way she selects her script as she always had faith in her instincts.

"The success of these films tell me that this is something I need to stick to. I need to always listen to my instinct versus anything else around and not get distracted. I'm going to keep working with these things," she said, adding that she is excited for her future projects.

