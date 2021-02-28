Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

Freddy Daruwala became father for the second time last year right in the middle of the pandemic, and the actor says that his decision to name his Maisil — which means born warrior — came from what he and his wife, Crystal Variava, had seen during the tough times.

“For the initial time that we were going through the lockdown, you wanted to do everything, and then everybody just accepted that, ‘This is it and you’ve to work with it’. That’s what the meaning of my son’s name is. It means accepting just being. We don’t have to fight about the fact that we don’t have this, and we don’t have that. It is all about accepting and moving with it. It also means born warrior,” says Daruwala, who has still not officially announced his son’s name on any social media platform.

Talking further about the thought process behind such a unique name, 36-year-old tells us, “The time was such that everyone was a warrior. My wife had Covid-19 when she was pregnant with him. So, it has been quite a battle... a battle won. It has been quite inspiring.”

The actor agrees that “Maisil sounds cool and different” and is not on the lines of the “new generation names”. But he reveals that while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not to be similar to that of his elder brother, who is two years old now.

“My elder son is Evaan. We didn’t want to sound rhyming with it and we wanted that he has his own identity. We have been hearing the whole Seeta-Geeta concept of naming kids. That zone we didn’t want to get to. We wanted both to be very different,” he shares.

On the work front, Daruwala has a packed 2021 with web series Inspector Avinash and film The Incomplete Man, and he’s happy to juggle his daddy duties and professional commitments.

“It’s crazy having two boys. I have friends now in the house who listen to me and who also do crazy things which I’ve stopped doing for years. So I love it,” he quips, and quickly adds, “Of course it’s a lot of responsibility as well because we’ve to teach them the values and all. I’m a result of a lot of thigs that I’ve been taught and what I learnt in life, so I’m giving my sons everything that I think is right and that can help him. And what I learn from them is to take everyday as it comes.”