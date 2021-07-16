Freddy Daruwala: Travelling to US amid the pandemic is like before the 9/11 and after that

As soon as the lockdowns started lifting and travel restrictions were eased, actor Freddy Daruwala decided to make the most of it and travelled to the US with his family. And if pictures on social media are anything to go by, he had a lot of fun there.

“It felt good to reunite with the family and have a good time like old days. Also, it was wonderful to see people gather and meet a little fearless than they have been in the past two years,” says the actor, adding that he was much happier during the trip and it went very well.

Daruwala goes on to say that travelling to America in the pandemic was like being in the country before the 9/11 and after that.

“You’ve to get your reports, get your passports registered with your reports, register your reports with the airport authorities, wear masks, PPE suits, carry vaccination reports and most important — deal with the anxiety of Covid!” he explains.

However, he’s quick to add that once he arrived in the US, he realised that things are pretty normal there.

“I saw a lot of people gathering... bars, lounges, sports events, casinos and pretty much most of the places are open with full or half occupancy now. And they don’t insist upon people wearing masks if you’re fully vaccinated. It was also the summer time, so people were out in full swing to enjoy the weather and travelling,” shares the 37-year-old.

The actor’s wife, Crystal Variava’s family lives in the US, and since they hadn’t seen each other for over two years, Daruwala decided to take the trip along with wife and sons.

Having experienced everything himself, the actor has a few tips for visitors travelling abroad.

“I’d urge people to take vaccines first and then take any major travel steps and even beyond the vaccination and mask is very important,” asserts Daruwala, who has taken the first vaccine shot and his second is scheduled soon.