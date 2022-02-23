From IAS to actor, Abhishek Singh inspires the youth

It’s rare for an outsider to enter the industry and make a mark in no time. But actor Abhishek Singh’s journey is good enough to encourage all dreamers to pursue their passion.

Singh was an IAS officer, who was popular in the bureaucratic circle for his style of working. But he left the administrative services to pursue his love for acting. He shot to fame after featuring in several hit music videos by leading musicians such as Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal and B Praak. His “tough guy” look is being liked by the audience and his music videos are garnering a lot of views in no time.

Speaking about his family background and journey so far, Singh says, “I come from a small town, middle-class family. With steadfast mindset and hard work, I first became an IAS officer, but did not limit myself to just that. I ventured into the entertainment industry, too.”

Tasting success with his superlative acting skills, Singh also ventured into social entrepreneurship and set an example by doing humanitarian work when Covid-19 hit in 2020. “I formed United By Blood, a relief initiative for the community, that helped provide oxygen and blood to patients and also assisted people with a unique ‘Drive Through Vaccination’ initiative,” says Singh.

With the belief that “the only limit to one’s achievement is one’s own mind”, Singh has been actively involved in acting as well as social initiatives. Of late, he has become a popular name among the youth and an icon of sorts for them.