From Korean barbeque to Indian food: Priyanka Chopra reveals 'foodie' daughter Malti Marie's favourite dishes

Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's favourite dishes. In a new interview, Priyanka called her daughter a foodie who loves Korean barbeque as well as Indian food. Priyanka said that her daughter eats whatever she and her husband-singer Nick Jonas eat. (Also Read | Malti Marie looks innocently at Gino as he comes to play with her, fans say ‘he will be her best friend, protector’)

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti Marie.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the latest episode of Vogue's Now Serving, Priyanka said, “Our daughter is a foodie. Thank God. We take her with us and wherever she goes she eats whatever we eat. She loves lamb chops, she has had Korean barbeque, she eats Indian food. She needs variety in her food. And if you give her grilled chicken and steamed veggies, she won't eat it. Crazy!”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malti made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father Nick Jonas and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their stars.

Priyanka regularly shares Malti's pictures on Instagram. The actor recently posted a photo where Malti played with colourful cars. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Loving cars." Recently, Priyanka posted a clip of her baby giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City. Prior to this, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter.

Malti visited India a few weeks ago with Priyanka and Nick. The duo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared a post on Instagram and also thanked Malti. A part of her note read, "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. It's the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON