Malti Marie looks innocently at Gino as he comes to play with her, fans say ‘he will be her best friend, protector’

Priyanka Chopra and husband live in their spurious Los Angeles home with thier one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and three dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda. The three pets have their own Instagram accounts and pictures of the family are occasionally shared on them by their owners. Now a new picture has been shared on Gino's account and it shows him approaching Malti to play fetch with him. Also read: Priyanka Chopra responds to 'why did you want such a big palace wedding': Why not? I never said I was subtle A new picture of Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and pet Gino has been shared on Instagram.

Gino goes by the name of Gino Chopra Jonas on Instagram. The picture shows Gino standing in front of Malti with a stick in his mouth as if giving her a cue to play with him. But the innocent baby, seen in a white dress, looks at the dog without a clue. The picture has been shared with the caption, “Don’t think she understands Fetch”.

Malti and Gino are together in London.

Fans and followers of Gino loved his latest picture and called it cute. A fan wrote, “She’ll get there some day Gino.” Another commented, “Too cute Big bro Gino wants to play with lil sis MM.” One more said, “Gino is going to be her best friend and protector.” A person also added, “Awww protect her well Gino.” A comment also read: “She will understand when she gets older this is so cute."

Priyanka is currently in London for a work assignment. A day before, she had shared a picture of Malti playing with a toy car. Priyanka had captioned the picture, “Loving cars” on her Instagram Stories.

The actor recently saw the release of her film, Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan. However, it failed to get the expected response at the box office. She is now working on Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action comedy being directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film is being shot in London currently.

Priyanka recently also made two trips to India, one with Malti and Nick Jonas for the inauguration of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre, and second, a solo trip for attending the engagement ceremony of cousin Parineeti Chopra in Delhi. The actor is yet to begin work on her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, which would also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

