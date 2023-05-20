Priyanka Chopra responds to 'why did you want such a big palace wedding': Why not? I never said I was subtle

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur surrounded by family and friends. The actor was asked about the grand celebrations that ended in fireworks during a recent interview. As the interviewer asked her what was the need for such a 'big' wedding, Priyanka said she 'wanted to get married in a palace', and there was nothing wrong about that. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas saw her win Miss World on TV when he was 7 Priyanka Chopra with her in-laws at her and Nick Jonas' wedding in 2018.

It's been over four years since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January. She was born via surrogacy. The couple has often spoken about the wedding. In a new interview, when asked 'why did you want it (her wedding with Nick) to be so big', Priyanka said the wedding was ‘big in scale’ but still 'very intimate'

She told CNN, "Because I never said I was subtle. Everything I do is big. I am a bold person. It (the wedding) was big in scale, but it was just a 110 people. It was the closest people to me and my husband, and we kept it very intimate. But I wanted to get married in a palace, with a 75-foot train, why not?"

For the first Christian ceremony, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that took a total of 1,826 hours to make – complete with pearls, beads, Swarovski crystals and a 75-foot train. The gown also had some special touches, including eight words in hand-stitched embroidery, which read: Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu and Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindu mantra invoking Lord Shiva), family, hope, compassion and love.

For the second Hindu ceremony, Priyanka had worn a red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From Sophie Turner and then-fiancé Joe Jonas to Priyanka and Nick's parents, everyone attended the wedding in Rajasthan. The couple, who dated for seven months before marrying, had finished off the Hindu and Christian celebrations with wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka, who now lives in Los Angeles with Nick and their one-year-old daughter Malti, was last seen in Love Again. The actor is now working on her next Hollywood film, Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON