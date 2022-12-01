From Varun Dhawan to Niti Taylor, actors open up about their rare health conditions

Several actors from the film as well as the television world have come forward in the recent times and opened up about critical health issues they have been dealing with. Not only they shared their fight with their respective disorders, but also made people aware of some very rare and unheard of medical conditions.

Varun Dhawan

While promoting his upcoming film Bhediya, Varun Dhawan opened up about his struggle with vestibular hypofunction - a health condition which causes balance issues in people. It develops when the inner ear part of your balance system stops functioning adequately, sending error messages to the brain and making you feel dizzy. Talking about the same, he had said, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

Samantha Prabhu

Samantha Prabhu shocked everyone when she took to Instagram to reveal that she has been battling a rare auto-immune condition called myositis. She posted a picture that saw her sitting with an IV drip on her wrist and penned a long note. “I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with,” she wrote. Myositis is a rare autoimmune condition that weakens the muscles and makes them painful and tired. The condition is caused by issues with the immune system, which lead it to attack healthy tissues, causing pain and weakness.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

During an AMA session on Instagram, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she has been struggling with Epilepsy ever since she shot for her debut film, Dangal, and how the condition has affected her professional and personal life. The actor, however, revealed that now she has been trying to recover through medication and workout. While answering other questions related to the health issue, Shaikh shared it has slowed down her pace, but fortunately she is able to do everything. “There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with,” she added. Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness.

Niti Taylor

After Niti Taylor slipped and fell during her performance on a dance reality show, she came out to speak about her health condition. Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a heart in her hole and therefore was not permitted to do streneous activities including dance. “I was born as a blue baby with a hole in my heart and a leaky valve. I couldn’t go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous. When I recovered, I danced with joy and I’ve been dancing since then. I’m so happy that I’m getting to live my adventure now,” she had shared..

Yami Gautam

It was as while ago that Yami Gautam opened up about suffering from Keratosis pilaris and her story remains an inspiration for many. The actor was diagnosed with the condition that causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin as a teenager and had to live with it as there is no cure for it. “I have dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful,” she stated i an Instagram post.

