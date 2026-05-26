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‘FWICE can’t ban people, it’s not a court’: Ashoke Pandit clarifies action against Ranveer Singh in Don 3 row

FWICE takes action against Ranveer Singh, clarifying it's a non-cooperation directive, not a ban.

May 26, 2026 05:45 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) action against Ranveer Singh after his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3 has been making headlines. But is it really a ‘ban’? In a recent conversation, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit explained that FWICE “can’t ban” people, but the federation has instead issued a “non-cooperation” directive, asking its members not to work with the actor on any project in any capacity.

'FWICE is not court, we can't ban people'

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar dispute reached FWICE.(Netflix)

Speaking to ETimes, Ashoke Pandit said, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not court; we can't ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not. So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that as far as wherever he is there, you will not work till the time. This issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend which will start."

Ashoke argued that such a trend of artistes abruptly walking out of projects could doom producers financially. He pointed out that not every production house is as financially secure as Excel Entertainment and can afford to lose crores. "They will commit suicide," he said.

'Sent 3 invitations to Ranveer'

Ashoke admitted that there is currently “no closure in the matter” and maintained that Ranveer needs to sit down with the federation and the producers to resolve the dispute. He also hinted at the possibility of negotiations regarding the 45 crore compensation Farhan Akhtar is reportedly seeking from Ranveer Singh. "If you say it's not 45 (crore), we say 30 (crore) or whatever," he said.

'The word ban not used in press conference'

Ashoke clarified that FWICE never used the word “ban” against Ranveer during the press conference held on Monday. He insisted that the issue should not be dramatised, as it is a very “serious matter” connected to “the industry's survival.”

 
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