Gadar 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film earns 8.2 cr, takes India total to 418.9 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has slowed down a little as compared to its first week but still has the highest single-day numbers among the other films running in theatres at present. It collected ₹ 8.2 crore on Thursday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes its total collection to ₹ 418.90 crore as it moves towards ₹500 crore one day at a time. Also read: Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers: ‘They should at least have the etiquette’

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2 had amassed ₹ ₹ 284.63 crore in the first week itself after opening on August 11 at ₹40 crore. It's highest single-day collection of ₹ 55.4 crore came on the Independence Day. The earnings went below ₹ 10 crore for the first time on Thursday. The film is now on the way to compete with Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion which collected over ₹ 500 crore at the domestic box office.

More about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and has the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary and Rakesh Bedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Sunny had shared an emotional video on Instagram to thank the audience for the success of the film. He said, "Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you."

Gadar 2 plot

The film is a sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma), who has been captured in Pakistan. It is set in 1971.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a special screening of the film in London recently, Sunny said according to PTI, “I believe that every man wants his wife to be like Sakeena and every woman wants her husband to be like Tara Singh. And, the family, the way they hold on together and fight off everything, that's the basic USP (unique selling point) of the story.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON