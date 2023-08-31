Gadar 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film shows growth on Raksha Bandhan, earns 8.8 crore

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film directed by Anil Sharma continues to do decent business at the box office. The film showed an improvement of around 71 percent on the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Wednesday and recorded around ₹8.75 crore, as per the rough data reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹474.5 crore after 20 days of its release. Also read: Sunny Deol reveals he was meant to start Border 2 in 2015: ‘But then my film flopped, and they were scared to make it’

Gadar 2 box office

A still from Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol (right).

After opening at ₹40 crore on August 11 and collecting ₹284 crore in its first week itself, Gadar 2 emerged as the biggest Indian grosser of the year after Pathaan. The film added another ₹134 crore in its second week and is now set to cross the ₹500 crore mark in few days. It is expected to beat Pathaan as well as Baahubali The Conclusion to become the highest grossing film at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played his love Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who is captured in Pakistan.

Bollywood praises Gadar 2's performance

Many of Sunny Deol's colleagues from the film industry have also hailed the film's commercial performance. Shah Rukh Khan had said during his Twitter chat with fans that he had loved the Sunny Deol film.

Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday said that he was overjoyed with the box-office success of Hindi movies, including Gadar 2 as it is encouraging to see moviegoers returning to theatres. "Since then it has been a good run for our film industry, where every film is bringing the audience back to theatres, it is entertaining people, it is making the audience emotional. Like, what Gadar 2 is doing is incredible. It feels good that every film is celebrated,” he told PTI.

