Gadar 2 box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol film collects 481.85 crore in 3 weeks, will soon cross 500 crore

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark to compete with highest domestic grossers in Hindi, Pathaan and Baahubali The Conclusion. The Anil Sharma directorial collected ₹ 7.50 crore on its third Thursday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at a total domestic collection of ₹ 481 crore after three weeks of its release. Also read: September upcoming movies: Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Salaar, The Vaccine War, Haddi to Kushi

Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 had opened in theatres at ₹ 40 crore alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11. The two films released a day after the release of Rajinikanth's Tamil film Jailer which crossed the ₹300 crore mark. Gadar 2 is now on the way to crossing the ₹ 500 crore mark and is expected to do so this weekend.

Sunny Deol celebrates Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2 is currently the third highest grossing Hindi film. When the film crossed the ₹ 400 crore mark, Sunny expressed his gratitude by recording a video while on a flight. He took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.” Last week, Sunny along with brother Bobby Deol attended the success party of the film in Mumbai.

Special screenings of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol attended a few special screenings of the film in London and other cities. The film was also screened at the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members. It continued for three days, with five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members.

The film once again stars Sunny Deol as the truck driver Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina. It also stars Utkarsh Sharma, son of director Anil Sharma, as Tara Singh and Sakina's son Charanjeet. He was a child when he featured in the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur also feature in the film.

