Gadar 2 box office day 1 collection: Sunny Deol film has spectacular opening, mints 40 crore

Gadar 2 has shown an impressive feat at the domestic box office on day one of its release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹40 crore nett in India on Friday. The film has been helmed by Anil Sharma. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. (Also Read | Gadar 2 review: Sunny Deol's chest-thumping actioner is stale, could have been avoided)

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in a still from Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹40 crore nett India on its first day, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 had an overall 60.81 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday. Gadar 2 released 23 years after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the romantic-action drama set during the partition of India. It created history at the box office when it was released in 2001.

About Gadar 2

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, Gadar 2 showcased Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena's (Ameesha Patel) legacy, set amidst the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. It also showed Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Gadar 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "While Gadar narrated the love story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), Gadar 2 is a tale of hatred between India and Pakistan that refuses to die down, told from the lens of a father's bond with his son. As the fear of war looms large, Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat from Punjab (Gaurav Chopra) asks Tara for his help to deploy his trucks and send immediate ammunition at the border to help Indian soldiers. Fighting the enemies, Tara disappears along with six Indian soldiers. It's later revealed that they are held captive by Pakistan Major General Hamid Iqbal (Manish Wadhwa), who wants to avenge the death of 40 members of his battalion that Tara had slaughtered during the climax sequence of Gadar."

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2

Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny had told news agency ANI, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

