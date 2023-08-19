Gadar 2 box office day 8 collection: Sunny Deol's film enters 300 crore club, mints nearly 20 cr

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has entered the ₹300 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹20 crore at the domestic box office on the second Friday of its release. Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Ameesha Patel says she would have made Gadar 2 ‘crisper’ if she were the film's editor)

Gadar 2 box office collection

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹19.50 crore nett in India on its eighth day, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 earned ₹284.63 crore during the first week of its release. So far, the film has earned ₹304.13 crore at the domestic box office.

Sunny spoke about the audience's love for Gadar 2

The film, which has turned out to be a blockbuster, stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Earlier this week, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Anil Sharma spoke about Gadar 3

Film director Anil Sharma spoke about Gadar 3. He had said, “You'll have to wait for that...Just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

All about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the first film, Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara as he ventures across the border to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who has been captured in Pakistan. It has garnered much love and appreciation from the audience.

