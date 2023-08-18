Ameesha Patel says she would have made Gadar 2 ‘crisper’ if she were the film's editor

Ameesha Patel is soaking in the bumper success of Gadar 2 at the box office. In an interview with ETimes, when the actor was asked about the success of the film and whether she would like to change anything about the film, the actor had a very specific response revolving around the editing of the film. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's film collects ₹283 crore in 1st week, may cross ₹300 crore today) Ameesha Patel plays Sakeena in Gadar 2.

What Ameesha said

In the interview with ETimes, when Ameesha was asked about one thing that she wished to have done differently with Gadar 2, the actor said, "Nothing really but I wish I was the editor. I would have edited and re-edited few things and made it maybe crisper."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. It is set in 1971, and follows Tara's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. Anil Sharma had shared the 6-day total of the film on his X account and wrote, “Mohabbatein jab milti hain .. aashirwad jab milta hai .. toh kamaal hota hai (amazing things happen when you receive love and blessings) .. 6th day .. collection never before like this .. GOD is very kind.” The film collected ₹261 crore after six days of its release. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on the Independence Day by collecting ₹55.5 crore.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Gadar read, "Sunny Deol brings back the innocence of his character and his scenes light up the screen. If you look close, Tara is a peace-loving man who resorts to extremely violence only when needed. That's evident from the scenes where he punches a Pakistani cop in the face and doesn't even bother to pick the rifle that could have been of help later. Ameesha is just average and doesn't even try to do anything different than what she did in the first film. In fact, I found her rather bland and soulless. However, Tara and Sakeena's chemistry remains as sweet and pure as you'd expect. Wadhwa, as the antagonist, looks evil and has a strong screen presence."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON