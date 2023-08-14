Gadar 2 box office day 3 collection: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film shows no signs of slowing down, mints 135 cr

Gadar 2 has entered the ₹100 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹50 crore at the box office on day three of its release. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in theatres. Watch)

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to the report, Gadar 2 earned ₹52 crore nett in India on its third day of release, as per early estimates. Gadar 2 earned the highest, so far, on Sunday. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, minted ₹40.1 crore on day one and ₹43.08 crore on day two. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office currently stands at ₹135.18 crore.

About Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, Sunny reprised his iconic character of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel returned as Sakeena. Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army.

All about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was also helmed by Anil Sharma. A romantic-action drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. In the film, Sunny played the protagonist Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls for Sakeena (Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore.

Fans react to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2

Fans across the country have been hailing Gadar 2. On Sunday, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district arrived at a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film. Before arriving at the theatre, the villagers had taken out a tractor rally from the main marketplace of Bhilwara.

With posters of Gadar 2 on their tractors, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long live Mother India)". Narayan Lal Bhadala, a resident of Agarpura in Bhilwara district, said the movie, was already a rage across the country and was well on course to being a blockbuster like its previous avatar.

