Gadar 2 leaves Pathaan behind with its 10-day collection despite fewer screens, competition from OMG 2

With Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becoming a massive hit, comparisons with earlier this year's Pathaan are piling up. Many are wondering if Gadar 2 could actually surpass Pathaan's lifetime collection, the answer is that it likely won't. However, Sunny and gang still have reasons to celebrate as Gadar 2 did leave Pathaan behind when it comes of domestic 10-day collections. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 11)

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan's 10-day domestic haul

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is breaking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box office records.

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel's tweet, Gadar 2 earned ₹375 crore nett in India by day 10 (Sunday). This is more than Pathaan's domestic 10-day haul of ₹364 crore. The feat is even more impressive as Pathaan had released on over 5500 screens in India but Gadar 2 only got 4000 screens. It also faced a clash from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which also did fairly well; while Pathaan got a solo release.

Won't win the race

All of these figures look very impressive for Gadar 2 but it is still far from catching up to Pathaan's lifetime, worldwide haul of ₹1050 crore. Gadar 2's worldwide gross is ₹490 crore and it might wrap things up with a lifetime collection of ₹650-700 crore. The biggest overseas Hindi hits are still Dangal at ₹2024 crore, Pathaan at ₹1050 crore and Secret Superstar at ₹965 crore.

About Gadar

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the Partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the silver screen after four years. He played a spy in the film directed by Sidharth Anand. It also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

