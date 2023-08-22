Gadar 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol film witnesses drop after breaking 2nd weekend record, earns 14 crore

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, registered a drop in its earning on the second Monday of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹14 crore on Monday. Gadar 2, which was released on August 11, stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. (Also Read | Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 smashes the box office over second weekend, breaks this impressive Baahubali record) Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 faces drop in collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹14 crore nett in India on its 11th day, as per early estimates. The film witnessed a 64.01 percent drop in its earnings on its second Monday. The film has so far earned ₹389 crore. The film is expected to earn ₹11 crore on its second Tuesday. This will take the total collection to ₹400 crore in India.

Gadar 2 broke a record on Monday

On Monday, Gadar 2 recorded the highest second-weekend collection in the history of Bollywood. In the second weekend, Gadar 2 collected ₹90.47 crore, in three days. This record was previously held by Prabhas' Baahubali 2, when it created history in India by collecting ₹80.75 crore in its second weekend as well.

Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹73.70 crore) is at the third position in the list and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan ( ₹63.50 crore) is at the fourth position. Sanju ( ₹62.97 crore) is in the fifth position.

Sunny on Gadar 2

Gadar 2 minted big numbers at the domestic box office despite releasing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Recently, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the 2001 film, Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

