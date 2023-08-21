News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 smashes the box office over second weekend, breaks this impressive Baahubali record

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 smashes the box office over second weekend, breaks this impressive Baahubali record

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 21, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Gadar 2 collected ₹90 crore over its second weekend, breaking a record previously held by Baahubali 2.

Gadar 2 movie is breaking box office records in Bollywood. The Sunny Deol-starrer has been doing amazing collections in the second week as well. And now, Gadar 2 has recorded the highest second weekend collection in the history of Bollywood. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film mints 41 crore, likely to cross 400 crore today)

Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh in Gadar 2.
The biggest second weekend collection

In the second weekend from Friday to Sunday, the movie collected 90.47 crore within three days. For many years, this record was held by Tollywood hero Prabhas. Prabhas' Baahubali 2 created history in India by collecting 80.75 crore in its second weekend as well.

Aamir Khan's Dangal ( 73.70 crores) is at the third position in the list of films with biggest second weekend collections, while Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan ( 63.50 crore) is at the fourth position. Sanju ( 62.97 crore) is at the fifth position.

41 crore on Sunday...

On Sunday (August 20), Gadar 2 created a buzz with collections of over 41 crore. Released on August 11, the movie collected 375 crore worldwide in 10 days. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol along with Utkarsh Sharma acted as heroes in this movie. Ameesha Patel and Simrat Kaur acted as heroines. Gadar 2 was directed by Anil Sharma and he also produced this movie. This movie was made with a budget of around 80 crore.

Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

