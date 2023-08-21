Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film mints 41 crore, likely to cross 400 crore today

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, which released on August 11, minted ₹41 crore on Sunday. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. (Also Read | Is Border 2 not happening? Sunny Deol denies signing any new film after Gadar 2) Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection, so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹41 crore nett in India on its tenth day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film was ₹284.63 crore. On its second Friday, the film earned ₹20.5 crore and on its second Saturday, it minted ₹31.07 crore. The film has so far earned ₹377.20 crore.

Rajkummar Rao lauds Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 has been running successfully across India. Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao showered Sunny Deol with admiration, saying that he deserved the success of Gadar 2. On Instagram, Rajkummar posted a photo of himself with Sunny.

He captioned the post, “With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. Aap aag nahi kehar ho (You aren't fire, you are havoc) #Gadar2 Tara Singh and Tipu Tiger.”

Sunny was stressed before Gadar 2 release

Recently, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the 2001 film, Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

