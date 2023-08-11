Gadar 2 Twitter reviews: Fans predict Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'zabardast entertainer' will surely break records

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) released on Friday. Amid the films' box office clash, many who watched Gadar 2 took to Twitter or X to share their 'real Gadar 2 review'. In fact, Sunny Deol, Gadar 2, Gadar 2 review, as well as 'Gadar 2 ka asli review (real review)' were trending on Friday. Some called it a 'blockbuster' in the making, while others said 'Gadar 2 was not a film but an emotion'. Also read: Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release and review live updates

Gadar 2 reviews on Twitter

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol with Ameesha Patel and is directed by Anil Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Gadar 2, Sunny's Tara Singh is back with Ameesha Patel's Sakeena more than two decades after their 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Reacting to the sequel, a person wrote, "Gadar 2 ka asli review... it's not only a film, but an emotion (heart emoji). Saari filmein ek taraf aur Gadar 2 ek taraf! Uff kya film banayi hai (All films on one side and Gadar 2 on the other, what a film)!" One more said, "Loved this movie (fire emoji). @iamsunnydeol, the entire cast did outstanding job. Will surely break records!!"

Sharing a video from inside a theatre of fans cheering while watching Sunny onscreen, a person wrote, "Gadar 2 ne gadar macha diya hall me bhai (Gadar 2 leading to a rebellion in the theatre)." A person also said, “Gadar 2 is an emotion that rides on its mass appeal. Does it have flaws? Yes. Does it entertain? Yes. Will it succeed? Yes. 90s style execution and Utkarsh Sharma portion pinch a bit, but when Sunny Deol takes charge, you won't mind.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans are loving Tara Singh's comeback

Another person shared a glimpse of Sunny onscreen during a show, and wrote, "Tara Singh is back and he’s stronger than ever (firecracker emoji). Gadar 2 brings the OG (original) action star to the forefront… Sunny Deol’s unmatched action, combined with the film’s powerful storytelling, make it a zabardast (awesome) entertainer! A person also wrote, " TARA SINGH is just not a character, it’s an emotion of billions."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person also wrote, "1st half – slow and poor. 2nd half is for Sunny paji (brother) and mass (fire emoji). Positives – Sunny Deol and few massy action scenes in the second half. Negative – more than 5-6 songs and slow screenplay. One time watch... Verdict: BLOCKBUSTER." Another one said, "Gadar 2 packs an emotional punch that keeps you engaged from start to finish (heart emojis)."

However one person was not too happy with Gadar 2, writing, “Sunny Deol's scenes are very less, the visuals are terrible. Dialogues are good…”

About Gadar 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Ameesha Patel and Sunny in lead roles. Their 2001 film Gadar was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time.

Trade experts believe the Sunny and Ameesha-starrer will earn anything between ₹25-35 crore on the first day itself. The film is likely to cross ₹100 crore over the first weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON