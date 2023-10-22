Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's action film shows drop, collects 4.75 crore total

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 22, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film has not received a good response in its opening weekend.

Ganapath box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon's action film showed a slight decline on Saturday as the film released in theatres ahead of an extended weekend. The film collected 2.25 crore on day two as per early estimates stated in a tweet by the official page of Sacnilk.com. This takes the film's 2-day total to 4.75 crore. The film boasts of action and a futuristic theme. Also read: Ganapath review: Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film has very bleak future

Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.

A tweet from the X handle of Sacnilk.com read: "#Ganapath dropped on its second day - Early Estimates - 2.25 Cr. Net Two Days Total - 4.75 Cr. Big Disappointment!"

The Vikas Bahl directorial had opened in theatres on Friday at 2.5 crore but showed no promise on its first Saturday. More tweets from the portal's X handle suggest that the film recorded occupancy at around 10 percent on Saturday.

The film had received negative to mixed response from the critics. The Hindustan Times review predicted a ‘bleak future’ for the film. It read: “Ganapath attempts to make a statement reflecting on the huge divide between the rich and the poor, but it falters in the execution department so much that it ends up being yet another mindless dystopian tale. Even if the story seems to come together after some time, it never reaches a point that you want to believe in it. Pre-interval, things are slightly pacy and still manage to keep you invested in knowing what lies ahead, but the second half is nothing beyond back-to-back fights in the wrestling ring. I'd rather pay to watch Tiger Shroff live doing some MMA action. But Ganapath doesn't really hold any magic.”

On the day of Ganapath's release, Tiger Shroff had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings. A day before the release, a star-studded screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai and it had all from Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Sikander Kher, Hema Malini, Kajol, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday to Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor and many others in attendance. Tiger's actor father Jackie Shroff was also present at the event.

